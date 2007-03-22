BMC Capital Provides $10.8M Loan for the Acquisition of Blackbob Marketplace Retail Center in Olathe, KS.

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --BMC Capital announced on March 19, 2007 that it originated a $10,800,000 loan for the acquisition of Blackbob Marketplace, a multi-tenant retail property located in Olathe, KS.



Blackbob Marketplace is one of the largest retail centers in Olathe, KS. The fully occupied center benefits from great location and strong anchor tenants, and is home to Starbucks, Henhouse, Go Wireless, and many more retailers. “We were able to accommodate the borrower’s request by providing a 10-year fixed with 5-year interest-only rate on an 80% loan-to-value mortgage with a 30-year amortization,” says Shawn Givens, a loan officer at BMC Capitals’ Dallas headquarters.



“Like most clients, cash flow was very important to this buyer and we were able to get a very aggressive rate that, coupled with a long interest only portion, will give her phenomenal cash flow.” The California based borrowers were represented by Ed Breslin and Keith Craven of Remax Commercial Brokerage.



BMC Capital is the leading lender for small-balance retail loans in the Midwest and anticipates originating at least 150 such transactions in 2007.



About BMC Capital, LP



BMC Capital, LP is the country’s leading specialist for providing multifamily, commercial, owner/user and hospitality mortgage loans in the $500,000 to $5 million range, with funding capabilities up to $100 million per loan transaction. Headquartered in Dallas, BMC Capital has offices around the country and finances real estate in all 50 states.

