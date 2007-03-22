Scottsdale Realtor Randi Christel Capitalizes on Connections

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --The art of networking is an important ingredient for success in today’s business world, and Scottsdale realtor Randi Christel has found a great way to catch up on relationships while still engaging in business.



November of 2006 saw the inauguration of Christel’s networking group, the Christel Coffee Connection. The group included around 25 women at its first meeting, attending to catch up on old friendships, make new ones, and exchange business ideas.



“A big issue for me was not having enough time,” says Christel about her inspiration for starting the group. “I already have a very full schedule with my real estate business and family concerns, and I was finding it increasingly difficult to schedule in “girlfriend time.” This seemed like the perfect way to catch up with the people that are important to me and mix in a little business while I was at it.”



While attendees enjoyed a variety of gourmet coffees and tempting treats, they found themselves making new connections, which was Christel’s primary goal for hosting the event. Business cards were exchanged; appointments secured and new friends were made.



“In addition to the social aspects, I wanted to give people the chance to increase their business knowledge, and grow their businesses through personal contacts,” Christel states. “There was a real sense of community, fun, and creativity.”



Social networking is a proven tactic when it comes to generating more business opportunities, and innovators like Christel are leading the way when it comes to organic business growth. She plans to hold meetings of the Christel Coffee Connection every quarter, with the next meeting taking place in April of 2007.



Those who would like more information about the Christel Coffee Connection or about matters pertaining to real estate in Scottsdale can contact Randi Christel at 480-247-2736. or visit her web site at http://www.homesbyrandi.com/.

