Special iValueRich.com Launch Edition of ValueRich Magazine Showcases New Web 2.0 Community to Small-cap Financial Readers

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --ValueRich, Inc., the publisher of ValueRich magazine, continues to revolutionize the small-cap marketplace with their newest innovation, www.iValueRich.com, a Web 2.0 community for small-caps and financial professionals. Using iValueRich.com, public and private companies can raise capital, go public and increase market exposure. Investment professionals can increase deal flow and go global with their placement power.



The latest issue of ValueRich magazine is an iValueRich.com Launch Special Edition that illustrates many of the groundbreaking tools and features of the new online community. On the cover, is actress Katie Johnson who plays iValueRich.com hostess Valerie Rich.



Poised to join some of the fastest growing Internet brands in history, iValueRich.com is the first industry-wide online financial community that uses Web 2.0 collaborative technologies to offer moneymaking tools for all investment professionals in the small-cap value chain. The heart of iValueRich.com is “Bankers’ Row,” where small public and emerging private companies submit their financial needs to a large group of partnered investment bankers and financial professionals.



Rich Industry Coverage



The iValueRich.com Special Edition also includes analysis of the exploding Homeland Security sector with remarks from RAE Systems, Inc. (AMEX:RAE), LaserCard Corporation (NASDAQ:LCRD), TraceGuard Technologies (OTCBB:TCGD) and Global General Technologies (OTCBB:GLGT).



Additional features include interviews with Tim Keating of Keating Investments on the state of the reverse merger market, and the authors of the book, The Starfish and the Spider: The Unstoppable Power of Leaderless Organizations, exploring the benefits of decentralization in the modern business world.



This issue’s Company Connect feature articles spotlight eight dynamic emerging companies: WaterBank of America (USA), Inc. (OTCBB:WBKA), iSECUREtrac Corporation (OTCBB:ISEC), Continental Energy Corporation (OTCBB:CPPXF), QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCBB:QMCI), Coda Octopus Group (Other OTC:CDOC), Chatsworth Data Solutions, Inc. (OTCBB:CHWD), Ivivi Technologies, Inc. (AMEX:II) and Global Resource Corporation (OTCBB:GBRC).



ValueRich magazine will distribute bonus copies at the ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo, at the Hotel InterContinental Miami, March 27-28, 2007. The event is also the official launch for iValueRich.com, including demonstrations, free sign-up and on-site appearances by Valerie Rich.



About ValueRich magazine



ValueRich is a high quality quarterly magazine that connects micro- and small-cap public companies with Wall Street. The magazine's 58,000 readership includes public company CEOs, fund managers, money managers, investment bankers, institutional and accredited investors, brokers, attorneys and accountants. A digital version of the magazine can be viewed online at http://www.valuerichonline.com/mag/.



About ValueRich, Inc.



ValueRich, Inc. operates a web community, publishes ValueRich magazine, and hosts large-scale ValueRich Small-cap Financial Expo events. The Company's corporate mission is to create the world's largest community of Wall Street professionals and small-cap public company executives.

