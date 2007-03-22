SEM Products Revs Up Productivity with Single Batch Manufacturing Solution

Wayne, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --Deacom, Inc. announces that SEM Products, Inc., located in Charlotte, NC, is implementing the DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to manage all facets of its auto body paint, adhesive, and aerosol manufacturing operations. DEACOM ERP Software is a batch process manufacturing system that specializes in controlling the details of complex businesses within the paint, coatings, adhesive, and sealant industries.



As a mixed-mode manufacturer, SEM Products produces and fills its paint by volume quantities and manufactures its adhesive and aerosol products by piece quantities. Prior to its selection of the DEACOM ERP System, SEM Products utilized several disparate software systems to handle its manufacturing process. This structure lacked total integration and ease-of-use, resulting in inefficient business processes such as inflexible inventory management.



“After reviewing our existing software set-up, we determined it was necessary to keep our data in one complete software system,” explains Brian Goff, SEM Products’ VP of Administration/Finance. “We performed an extensive vendor search and discovered that it would have taken several vendors to do what DEACOM does in one system. The DEACOM System was the perfect choice for our business.”



The DEACOM ERP System will handle the accounting, inventory, lab management, production, Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and order entry functions of SEM Products. Full implementation will be completed in April of 2007.



To learn more about the DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software System, or to schedule an online demonstration, call 610-971-2278 ext. 15 or visit www.deacom.net.



About Deacom, Inc.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, Deacom, Inc. is the producer of DEACOM, a complete accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system for building component, process, and mixed-mode manufacturers with difficult-to-handle requirements. The DEACOM system seamlessly links all departments within a manufacturing company, providing a comprehensive view of the entire operation. By making complex issues simple, Deacom helps streamline manufacturing business processes to maximize productivity and profitability.

