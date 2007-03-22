PrivacyView Software Receives 5 Cow Rating from Tucows.com

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --PrivacyView Software, LLC the developer of award-winning privacy software has recently been awarded a 5 Cow Rating, the highest review attainable from the premier Internet download site, Tucows.com.



Based in Toronto, Tucows is the world’s leading software download site, providing a virtual mall of shareware, freeware, domain names, and software demos. The site is also known for its competitive and elite software critics who post honest, meticulous reviews of new programs and updates. Tucows rates software based on a 13-point checklist and awards 1 through 5 cows, 5 being the highest rating possible.



PrivacyView Software, an award-winning program which conceals and encrypts Internet files without erasing them, was reviewed by Stacey Reed, the Tucows reviewer, wrote, “PrivacyView is an incredible piece of software. The user has little to worry about in terms of comprised security because [Privacy View] seem[s] to have thought of most everything to keep their privacy safe... Besides offering local file browsing, complete with a well-rounded image viewer, PrivacyView allows users to surf the Internet and download images and video in privacy as well. What more could anyone want?”



With positive initial feedback from Tucows staff and very high user ratings, PrivacyView Software merits the quality to add the prestigious 5 Cow Rating to its growing list of accomplishments.



To view PrivacyView software on Tucows.com visit: http://www.tucows.com/preview/428956



About Tucows.com, Inc.

Tucows is an Internet services company that provides back office solutions and wholesale Internet services to a global network of more than 6,000 web hosting companies, internet service providers (ISPs) and other service providers worldwide. Tucows currently hosts more than 40,000 software titles (all tested virus and spyware free) through an international network of partner sites. Tucows, Inc. is publicly traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX:TCX) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:TC).



About PrivacyView Software

PrivacyView Software, LLC is a privately held company headquartered on the campus of the University of South Florida and is one of the growing companies participating in the USF Technology Incubator. Founded in 2003, the company creates and markets privacy software for consumers. For more information about PrivacyView, please visit www.privacyview.com. For more information about PrivacyView’s affiliate program, please visit www.privacyviewcash.com.

