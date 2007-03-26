Give Style and Class to Your Interface

Krasnoyarsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --Aha-Soft has announced the immediate availability of new Icon Collections. These icon sets offer hundreds of sleek, rich-colored icons that can help developers create an engaging and intuitive interface for their applications and sites. Icon sets include such categories as Business, Toolbar, Database, Money, E-mail, Graphic, Transport, and Security with many more on the way. Icons come in a variety of formats and sizes and distributed on a royalty-free basis from www.777icons.com/index.htm.



People like interfaces where features are easily exposed so that a quick look can determine what this or that icon actually does. The eye-candy factor must also be up. Icon Collections from Aha-Soft provide this competitive edge. Not only are they nice to look at, they are also intuitive, making a user recognize their meaning at a quick glance. Artists at Aha-Soft have put much care into each icon, as a result they all look carefully done. You will enjoy their bright palette, smooth and well-rounded edges. Icons are delivered in a variety of formats, such as ICO, PNG, GIF, BMP and such sizes as 16x16, 24x24, 32x32 and 48x48. They are available in 256 colors and in True Color with semi-transparency. What's more, icon formats for Windows Vista are also available with 256x256 size. Icons are so many that anyone can find something for themselves. However Aha-Soft can custom-design icons if you have some special requirements or can't find what you need in available collections.



Icon Collections run under Microsoft Windows 98/NT/Me/XP/Vista and start at $29.95 (USD) for a set. Additional information on Icon Collections is available from www.777icons.com/index.htm.



Founded in 2000, Aha-Soft is an Information Technology company specializing in professional icon and cursor design and management software. Aha-Soft is the author of such popular tools as AhaView, Any to Icon, Icon to Any, ArtCursors, ArtIcons, ArtIcons Pro, IconLover, IconUtils and IconXP. If you would like to get a comment, request a reviewer copy, have a businesses proposal, want to become an authorized reseller or have any other inquiry, please visit the company's web site at www.aha-soft.com.



http://www.777icons.com/index.htm



http://www.777icons.com/download.htm



http://www.777icons.com/reg.htm



Aha-Soft

Pacific Business Centre, Att: Aha-Soft #101 - 1001 W.

Broadway Suite 381, Vancouver, BC V6H 4E4, Canada.

Support page: http://www.777icons.com/support.htm

Web: http://www.aha-soft.com

