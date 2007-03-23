JSCAPE Secure FTP Server 2.1 Released

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --Today JSCAPE proudly announced an update to JSCAPE Secure FTP Server, an enterprise Managed File Transfer (MFT) solution. The release enhances security, auditing and file transfer capabilities, which are vital to organizations seeking to protect data, audit file transfers and automate file transfer processes.



In the current e-business environment companies increasingly rely on various file transfer protocols to exchange data. Unfortunately, most do not have a centralized mechanism to effectively manage file transfers. This approach has become a serious problem resulting in several publicized cases of stolen intellectual property including sensitive consumer information such as credit cards, social security and banking information.



JSCAPE Secure FTP Server is an enterprise MFT solution that provides organizations with a complete and centralized approach to managing all file transfer processes while providing open-standards based security to protect data while in transit and at rest.



Enhanced functions include:



PGP Encryption - Support for OpenPGP encryption has been added allowing for files to be encrypted during transit but also at rest providing the highest level of security.



Cross Platform - Support for Windows, Solaris, Linux and Mac OS X platforms allows for enterprise wide installation.



Protocol Support - Support for the SCP (Secure Copy) protocol has been added. Files may now be transferred using FTP, FTPS, SFTP, SCP, HTTP and HTTPS protocols.



Authentication - Support for LDAP, Active Directory and relational database authentication has been added allowing organizations to leverage existing user authentication services.



File Transfer Resume - Support for large file transfers has been enhanced adding the ability to automatically resume broken transfers from the point of failure. This is crucial for large file transfers that must be performed within a specific time period.



File Integrity - Checksum operations can be performed on completed file transfers to ensure the integrity of files.



Database Logging - All server activity can be logged to a relational database for safekeeping which meets reporting requirements for Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA.



JSCAPE Secure FTP Server pricing starts at $2999.00 for the Professional Edition and $5999.00 for the Enterprise Edition. For additional information on JSCAPE Secure FTP Server please visit http://www.jscape.com/secureftpserver



About JSCAPE

Since 1999, JSCAPE has been a leading provider of software components and server solutions for securing file transfers and network communications. JSCAPE offers secure file transfer and networking components for both Java and Microsoft .NET development environments, as well as secure managed file transfer servers for Linux, Solaris, Windows and Mac OS X platforms.



JSCAPE software is used by a wide variety of businesses and government agencies in more than 50 countries.