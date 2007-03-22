Downer & Company Advises on Sale of Diam Europe’s First Lien Debt to Bayside Capital

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --Downer & Company, an international investment banking firm specializing in mid-market cross-border acquisition and divestiture advisory services, has advised Creative Solutions Group Holdings, Inc., and Heritage Partners, Inc., on the sale of DIAM Europe’s First Lien debt to Bayside Capital, an affiliate of private equity firm H.I.G. Capital. The transaction closed on January 30, 2007 and the value was not disclosed.



Headquartered outside of Paris, France, Diam Europe constructs high quality point-of-purchase display systems for premium cosmetic retailers worldwide. Diam Europe offers a complete range of design, production, assembly and repair services. The company’s product line features systems such as floor stands, testers, kiosks, counter & window displays and molded wall units.



Bayside Capital is a private investment firm which actively invests in the debt and equity of middle market companies. Bayside is an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading middle market private investment firm with over $3 Billion of equity capital under management.



The Downer & Company deal team consisted of Ashley Rountree (Managing Director, Europe), Wade Aust (Managing Director), Jeffrey Robards (Vice President), Charles Chevallier (Associate), Jean-Nicolas Bras and Olivier Simon (Analysts).



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the "International Cross-Border Deal of 2004" and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.

