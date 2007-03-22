Husker Greats Assemble to Benefit at Risk Youth

Omaha, NE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2007 --Developing Relationships through Education And Mentoring (D.R.E.A.M.) a local nonprofit organization that provides assistance to at risk youth, is hosting a "A Night of Big Dreams" a fundraising event to be held Friday, April 13, 2007, at The Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska.



This is an exceptional opportunity to share A Night of Big Dreams to generate support for after school programs, scholarships, clothing, and the development of a group home for at risk youth. One hundred percent of the proceeds from A Night of Big Dreams will go to support the D.R.E.A.M. organization’s programs.



The D.R.E.A.M. MISSION is to expand opportunities for youth by providing positive role models. Steve Warren, who was a first team Big 12 selection, a member of Nebraska’s 1997 National Championship team, and later played in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers, founded the D.R.E.A.M. organization. Through his experience as a college and professional athlete, Steve came to realize young boys and girls are easily influenced by their "champions", especially those in professional sports and entertainment, so it is D.R.E.A.M.'s intention to leverage this "hero" worship by providing positive role models and exposing young boys and girls to new experiences. Our hope is to see youth graduate, further their educations, and become productive members in the community.



A Night of Big Dreams is a special event that brings together more than 30 Husker greats* that include, Tom Osborne, Ahman Green, Carlos Polk, Mike Rucker, Mike Minter, Eric Crouch, Tommie Frazier, Correll Buckhalter, Jerry Murtaugh, Mike Rozier, Michael Booker, Danny Noonan, Ralph Brown, Jay Foreman, Eric Warfield, DeJuan Groce, Steve Taylor, Shevin Wiggins, Jerrell Pippens, Keith Jones, Loran Kaiser, Jamie Burrow, Tony Ortiz, Wilson Thomas, Vershan Jackson, and many more.



Each will be attending A Night of Big Dreams to support Steve Warren in his cause to improve opportunities for at risk teens by creating positive examples and role models. The public is invited to share A Night of Big Dreams that will include a silent auction, a personal sit down dinner with a Husker great, music, and entertainment at The Rococo Theatre in Lincoln, Nebraska, starting at 6:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, 2007. The Rococo Theatre is located at 140 North 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508



The evening will include an opportunity to meet all the personalities during the silent auction, which will include such items as autographed helmets, jerseys, pictures, and more of your favorite college and NFL stars. (NO MEMORABILIA OR CAMERAS ALLOWED D.R.E.A.M. WILL PROVIDE ITEMS AND PHOTOS TO BE PURCHASED).



The evening is scheduled with the social hour starting at 6:00 p.m.; the bidding for the silent auction will start then. Dinner and presentations will start at 7:00 p.m. with the evening wrapping up around 9:00 p.m. Music will be preformed by Chad Stoner and Jim Mertz.



Pricing:

$ 65 individual ticket includes dinner

$275 group table of 4, includes dinner and 8 drink tickets

$425 group table of 6, includes dinner and 12 drink tickets

$525 premiere table has 4 guest, 1-2 Husker legends, plus dinner and drinks throughout the event

Group tables with drink tickets will be sold on a first come first serve basis and are expected to sell quickly.



*Players are subject to change.



The Vision is clear: To be recognized as the most successful outreach program in the Midwest, positively influencing youth to reach their full potential.



Seating for A Night of Big Dreams is limited, so you are strongly encouraged to reserve your seats today. Tickets are available through DreamOmaha.org or by calling (402) 932-2181.



Again seating is limited.



Donations are always appreciated and can be mailed to D.R.E.A.M., Inc.



Steven Warren,

President and Founder

D.R.E.A.M.

17007 Locust Street

Omaha, NE 68116

Phone: (402) 932-2181

E-mail: swarren@dreamomaha.org

