StartupNation’s New Blog Offers E-mail Marketing Tips and Advice for Entrepreneurs

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --If you want to grow a successful eBay business quickly and cost-effectively, check out StartupNation’s new blog, “E-mail Marketing Tips and Advice,” by Ryan Allis, CEO and co-founder of Broadwick Corp.



Allis began his entrepreneurial career at age 11 by helping senior citizens learn computer skills. A few years later, with partner Aaron Houghton, he co-founded Broadwick and launched IntelliContact, now the leading on-demand e-mail marketing service used by more than 9,000 customers nationwide. Allis recently was named one of Business Week’s Top 25 Entrepreneurs Under 25, and his book, Zero to One Million: How to Build a Company to $1 Million in Sales, describes the journey from business inception to success.



“For Allis, the essence of a successful business is relationship-building,” says Rich Sloan, StartupNation co-founder. “Through his new blog, he will share insights on providing top-level service and using e-mail to help make the difference between a one-time sale and a lifelong customer. It’s all part of our growing roster of thought-leading bloggers at StartupNation.com”



Visitors to the free blog at http://www.startupnation.com/blog/ can:



• Read about Allis’ weekly triumphs, tribulations and secrets for e-mail marketing success.



• Share comments and feedback.



• Meet other entrepreneurs through StartupNation.com’s online forums.



• Buy and sell products and services and promote a business in StartupNation Marketplace.



• Learn what’s needed to start a new business quickly and cost effectively.



"I look forward to sharing my expertise in e-mail marketing, community and networking with StartupNation's small business community,” Allis says. “It's exciting to be involved in such a dynamic part of the American economy."



About StartupNation and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333.



