ManiacTools mp3Tag Editor: Brings Order to Your Audio Files

Vancouver, BC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --ManiacTools announces the release of version 5.5 of ManiacTools mp3Tag, an mp3 tag editor that makes your music collection handy and fun to use. New to version 5.5 is import of ID3 tags from a text file.



ManiacTools mp3Tag is an efficient mp3 tag processor that comes with an impressive array of features for editing and arranging audio files data. If you have a huge mp3 files collection this program will help you to bring order to your files quickly and with minimum effort.



You will agree that it is annoying to see Track 1, Track 2 of the “Unknown Artist” in your mp3 player list. With ManiacTools mp3Tag you will not only be able to give back the artist his name, but to automatically extract the tracks titles from FreeDB or Amazon. The program will find the appropriate album and import the tags by comparing the track length with that in the database. You will not have to do the work manually!



Besides the possibility to search audio file data the new version of ManiacTools mp3Tag offers the unique opportunity to automatically search lyrics and even pictures (album covers) on the Internet to make your music collection yet more entertaining and fun to use.



ManiacTools mp3Tag supports a great variety of formats. It can edit tags for MP3, WMA, OGG, APE, AAC, WAV, FLAC, WavPack, Musepack MPC/MPP/MP+ and even for Apple iPod MP4/M4a files.



The program supports batch processing – you can rename a group of files according to their tag data, change tag fields for several files at a time, fill track numbers for selected files or remove unused mp3 tags if needed.



ManiacTools mp3Tag uses Drag&Drop technology and is fully compatible with Windows Media Player 11 and iTunes 7. The software offers the option of generating Winamp and Windows Media Player playlists or even exporting the tag's data into MS Excel or text files.



The program has a neat interface with interchangeable skins (they come with the program). The new version supports Unicode for tags and filenames which is important because the program is localized to more than 20 languages.



The software can be recommended to all music lovers who want their collection be well-organized.



The program is fairly priced $24.95 and is available as a free 30 day trial at the official web-site of the developers.



A free demo version of mp3Tag 5.5 is available now: http://www.maniactools.com



If you have any questions, would like to request editor’s copy, want to inquire about special prices for volume buyers/software resellers, or have a business proposal, please contact Alex Pavlenko at press@maniactools.com

