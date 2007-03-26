Unique Honeymoon Registry Puts an End to Unwanted Wedding Gifts

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --Know a wedding couple that has enough pots and pans? Now, a unique, new service lets them register their honeymoon plans. With Williams Travel & Cruises' new honeymoon registry, couples create a bridal registry listing everything they want to do on their honeymoon. From "Swimming with the Dolphins" to having "A Couples Massage", wedding guests will find it easy to give the perfect wedding gift -- a honeymoon memory that will last forever.



"Using the honeymoon registry works just like other wedding registries, but provides a way to give a unique wedding gift", says Dana Williams, owner of Williams Travel and Cruises.



Brides and grooms go online to http://www.TheGreatestHoneymoon.com to sign up; view beautiful photos and read descriptions of things to experience while on their honeymoon. They simply click to add items to the registry list; guests can buy a specific gift or contribute towards part of their trip. Wedding couples also get a free wedding website where they can post photos, tell their story and even give directions to the church.



"It's a win - win situation for everyone!” says Williams. "The couple gets the honeymoon of their dreams, which they'll remember forever; and the wedding guests don't have to wonder what to get. The registry makes it all easy and convenient."



