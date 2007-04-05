Lori Prokop Teaches How to End Anger by Focusing on What You Want

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- During anger management workshops, featured speaker and expert Lori Prokop shows attendees how to resolve arguments by focusing on their needs.



When you feel the twangs of anger, this is the red light warning signal that your needs are not being meet, Lori Prokop teaches. It is the inner compass saying, “go inside and ask yourself what you want and need.”



“For instance, let’s say you are in a meeting with a person who interrupted you,” Lori Prokop says. “If you are trained to think and communicate like most people, you might say to the other person, ‘You are an idiot. You make me so mad. I want you to stop interrupting me.’”



The problem with this response is that the other person hears only how they are wrong (blame) and what you don’t want. This gives the other person every option but what you want, Lori Prokop teaches. They may figure, “Okay, I will make sure I don’t interrupt you by making sure you don’t talk.”



Therefore, the other person may solve the problem by dominating the conversation. Or, the other person may stop talking and expect you to mind-read, punishing when your guesses are wrong.



Instead, Lori Prokop teaches you are much more likely to get your needs met when you formulate a positive request that clearly states what actions would meet your needs.



For example, “Would you agree to listen until I finish my sentence, and keep your comments related to the topic at hand?”



“Place the focus on what you do want,” Lori Prokop continues, “not on what you don’t want.”



About Lori Prokop: Lori Prokop is affectionately called the “mother of inspiration” and is one of the most respected people in the field of self-empowerment. Lori Prokop has devoted her life to the study of human behavior and personal motivation. The remarkable combination of her caring style and the powerful systems Lori Prokop has developed quickly transform people and companies from good to great!



