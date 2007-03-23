IDAutomation.com Announces the Updated Release of Their Java Barcode Component Package

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2007 --IDAutomation.com, Inc. announces a major update to its Java Barcode Packages, which now includes new functionality to support Macro PDF417 in the Java 2D Barcode Package and new USPS OneCode symbology added to both the Linear and 2D packages. Enhancements have also been implemented to the POSTNET, Planet, Code 128, UCC128, Code 39, and Interleaved 2 of 5 symbologies.



The JavaBeans, Applets, Servlets and Class Libraries in this package may be used on any platform with a Java Virtual Machine, including Windows®, LINUX, MacOS, Solaris, HP/UX, AS/400 and OS/390 to integrate automated bar coding into internet applications, websites or custom Java applications. Website designers will find the barcode servlets and applets efficient and easy to use. The servlets and applets require no programming and may be inserted in dynamic HTML with a simple IMG or Applet tag. All popular barcode types are supported including PDF417, Code 39, Code 128, UCC128, Interleaved 2 of 5, UPC, EAN, POSTNET, DataMatrix and MaxiCode. Barcode Servlets are the best components to use for barcoding on the Internet because they are compatible with all operating systems and browsers.



A Hosted Version is now available to allow barcodes to be generated without installing any software. IDAutomation’s Dynamic Barcode Generation Service (http://www.idautomation.com/dynamicgenerator/) is a fault tolerant, hosted product that performs the same functions of the Java servlet. Barcodes are instantly generated and may be displayed in HTML with the IMG tag; parameters in the URL determine what is encoded. Try the on-line demo at http://www.idautomation.com/dynamicgenerator/UserManual.html#Support



A free demo of the product is available by download at http://www.idautomation.com/java/. Single server licenses for the Java barcode products start at $199 USD and royalty free site or distribution licenses start at $790. IDAutomation provides barcode fonts, components and software applications that support several barcode types. IDAutomation.com, Inc. has been marketing products for businesses since 1996 and is privately held. For more information, visit their website at http://www.idautomation.com/.



