Lori Prokop Teaches How to Resolve Any Problem and Get What You Want

MInneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2007 -- At anger management workshops, featured expert Lori Prokop teaches attendees they have the power to undo the misconception that others “made them” angry and deal with angry people in a way that makes life more wonderful for all involved.



“To overcome this misconception, you must identify your clear observation of the situation without judgments, wrongness or blame,” Lori Prokop says. “You must also identify your feelings and your needs as well as make clear requests for action from the other person.”



The idea is to imagine the other person doing or saying something, right now, that is in agreement with your desire and is likely to meet your need, Lori Prokop teaches. Ask yourself, “At this moment, exactly what could the person say or do to meet my needs?”



For example, Lori Prokop says a woman passed over for a promotion could first observe the situation without judgment or punishment. She could next identify the feelings and needs that surface as a result of her not getting the promotion. These feelings may include anger about her need for recognition and respect and the need to feed her family. She may also find she is scared, sad and hopeless.



Next, Lori Prokop says the woman could make a clear, positive request for action. So, she may say to her boss, “Would you agree to review with me, within the next week, at least two projects I have already completed that you believe have contributed to improvement in out department?”



By following these three steps, Lori Prokop says you can deal successfully and positively with your feelings of anger. Through your request for action, you can also find ways to meet your needs and wants.



