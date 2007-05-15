Make and Customize Your Own Icons for Windows XP

Krasnoyarsk, Russia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2007 -- Aha-Soft, a leading developer of world-class graphic software, has announced the release of its latest icon editing tool IconXP 3.16. The first version of this software released in autumn of 2001, was the first ever icon editor to support the 32-bit icon format introduced in Windows XP. With the release of version 3.16 IconXP continues to stay on the cutting edge of the icon editing technology and makes a giant leap forward both in terms of usability and functionality.



IconXP 3.16 makes icon editing a breeze enabling both professional and novice artists to use a variety of drawing, painting and editing tools organized within a neat workspace specifically optimized for creating and editing small graphics. The foremost feature that makes IconXP stand out among other graphic tools is the ability to create native Windows XP icons that contain a smooth edge over any background. It offers functions to make better use of opacity and transparency, including the ability to capture transparency when moving or copying images and the RGB lock mode, which allows modifying a pixel's transparency while keeping their color. Similarly, IconXP's transparency lock mode lets you alter a pixel's color while freezing its transparency.



The IconXP editor may be used to create icons from scratch, or simply import multiple standard image files (BMP, JPEG, GIF, PNG, etc.) and tweak or convert them to the appropriate format. It also lets you choose the size of your new icon, the color depth, and the effects that you want your icon to have - all with a click of a button. You can easily create and modify XP and Vista icons with drop shadow, smooth, rotate, grayscale, colorize, and roll and mirror effects to create that fun, dynamic, and modern look. At the same time, you can paint images with gradient and chess fills for dimension and a rich outlook. You can save the icon images to disk, or export them to a variety of image formats (.ico, .bmp, .jpeg, .png, .gif, .wbmp, .xpm, .xbm, .cur and .rc and Adobe Photoshop format).



Program Awards

IconXP has received a number of awards and Editor's Picks from popular online and print publications including TuCows, Paul's Software Picks, RocketDownload and File Transit.



System Requirements

Apart from the True Color video mode IconXP has no special software of hardware requirements and will run on any Windows 98 and higher machine.



Price

IconXP costs $29.95(US). The trial version is fully functional but expires after 30 days trial.



About the Publisher

Based in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, Aha-Soft manufactures cutting-edge image processing software for professional and amateur graphic artists. Aha-Soft's line of icon and cursor tools features innovative software designs to set new standards. This privately owned company was founded in 2000 and is off to a phenomenal start, receiving high praise in its first years of operation from top Internet download sites including ZDNet, TuCows and Simply the Best.

