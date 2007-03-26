Microsoft Office 2007 Application-level Customization and Extending Microsoft VSTO is Supported by Add-in Express

Gomel, Belarus -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --Add-in Express Ltd. announces the released Add-in Express 2007 for VSTO, the first toolkit on the development components market that provides visual designers for application-level customization and enhancement of the Microsoft Office 2007 and 2003 on Visual Studio Tools for Office 2005.



The main destination of Add-in Express is to give VSTO developers a solution allowing them to do far less coding and debugging than they have to do now. Being completely based on the VSTO run-time, Add-in Express 2007 extends the VSTO programming model with several time-saving visual designers and components.



Using the designers Office developers customize the Ribbon UI for their Office 2007 plug-ins, add elements to Ribbon tabs, the Quick Access Toolbar and Office Menu and validate the resulting Ribbon XML in no time. The traditional Office 2003 GUI is supported by the Add-in Express designers as well.



To add flexibility to VSTO solutions, Add-in Express provides special components for creating custom task panes, application-level keyboard shortcuts, custom .NET controls, advanced regions, extended Outlook customization, etc. All this minimizes the development time in building stable and robust Office add-ins.



Add-in Express 2007 is based on the security and deployment model of VSTO 2005 and VSTO 2005 SE, developed in C# and delivered with its source code. It completely supports application-level add-ins for Outlook, Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Visio and InfoPath, and works for Visual Basic .NET and C#.



For more information please visit Add-in Express 2007 for VSTO home page: http://www.add-in-express.com/add-in-vsto/