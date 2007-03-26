StartupNation’s Enhanced Online Marketplace Launches with New Contest

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2007 --StartupNation Marketplace, already a popular online destination for small businesses since launching in January 2007, announces enhanced features and functionality that make this free resource even more valuable. Now, entrepreneurs can make their free Marketplace listings come alive with photo uploads, full-feature formatting and unlimited hyperlink capability.



A new contest is launching to celebrate the newly enhanced Marketplace at http://www.startupnation.com/marketplace/. Entrepreneurs can nominate their current and new listings, jazzed up with the new feature enhancements, and be eligible for one of two $500 prizes. One prize will go to the Marketplace listing voted Most Outstanding by the StartupNation Community; the other will be randomly awarded to a Community member who posts a comment about his or her voting choice in the StartupNation forums. Contest information is available at http://www.startupnation.com.



“StartupNation Marketplace gives small businesses a free way to promote themselves in a unique and powerful manner within the internet’s largest online community of entrepreneurs,” says StartupNation Chief Community Officer Joel Welsh. “Combining their Marketplace listing with a free entrepreneurial profile and active participation in the StartupNation Community forums gives small businesses a one-two-three punch that can fuel their business to greater heights and grow their brand at the same time.”



StartupNation visitors can quickly and easily list, buy and sell business products and services, look for work projects, network and provide customer ratings and reviews. Entrepreneurs who list their products or services in StartupNation Marketplace get the added benefit of “hitching their wagon to a star,” taking advantage of StartupNation as a powerful, small-business resource.



At StartupNation Marketplace, you can:



- Increase sales with a business listing, photos and customized pitch.



- Post your personal ratings and reviews of listed products or services you’ve used.



- Save time finding, buying and selling appropriate products and services.



- Earn new income from posted work projects.



- Find talented workers to complete projects and meet deadlines.



- React quickly to market changes with instant listing updates.



- Grow your businesses by networking with potential partners, suppliers and customers.



- Get smarter about your business with the online articles, blogs, podcasts, interviews and more at StartupNation.



To post your listing and take advantage now of the valuable products, services and projects at StartupNation Marketplace, visit www.startupnation.com.



Appear on StartupNation Radio and get expert advice for your startup!

Visit http://www.startupnation.com/pages/radio/index.asp or call-in 866-557-8278 (7 p.m.-8 p.m. EST/4 p.m.-5 p.m. PST) to ask the Sloan brothers your questions live on the air. If chosen, you’ll have the opportunity to promote your new business to a nationwide audience and get valuable startup advice!



About StartupNation® and the Sloan Brothers

Founded by lifelong entrepreneurs Jeff and Rich Sloan, StartupNation provides entrepreneurial advice through a nationally-syndicated radio program and online content for entrepreneurs who want to start and grow a business. At www.startupnation.com, entrepreneurs can access articles, podcasts and seminars, as well as network with peers and mentors in StartupNation’s online community. The Sloan brothers, authors of StartupNation: Open for Business (Doubleday, 2005, $16.95), have been featured in numerous national publications and frequently appear on national television. If you’d like to have Jeff and Rich Sloan speak at your next event, contact Melanie Rembrandt at Melanie@startupnation.com, 248-540-9660 ext. 333.



