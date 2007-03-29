Making a Difference -- One Family, One Home, One Day at a Time

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --Radio personality and well-known author, Joanie Winberg, helps thousands of people globally every week be inspired though her Happy Wednesday Broadcast and motivational seminars. Empowering people to live their lives with more ease, happiness and a lot more fun is the basis for the Happy Wednesday Corporation. Winberg, long known for her educational and inspirational work, is now also recognized for the profound difference she is also making for women and children in the world. On a mission to improve the world, one family at a time. one home at a time, and one day at a time, her quest is simple, to help those in need and to encourage others to do the same.



Setting the example of how it can be done in hopes that others will follow her lead, Winberg is spearheading the Women Build project in Kingston, MA. The Happy Wednesday Foundation will help raise funds for the Women Build Project with Habitat For Humanity of Greater Plymouth to provide a family a home. This ensures a positive impact on the lives of a family by making homeownership a reality and helping them create a healthy and safer environment to raise their children. The results tell the story. To date there have been more than 800 Habitat houses within the United States, and they are now under construction in more than a dozen other countries. That’s over 800 families who now have a home to call their own. Winberg is also busy developing two other projects to support women and their children, an outreach program for young girls, and a coaching program for divorced women.



Her finest work to date might prove to be her efforts to assist hospitalized children. Winberg is partnering with the Music Therapy Program at Children's Hospital Boston hoping to raise $10,000 towards their music program by donating profits from her book, Rising to the Top - A Guide to Self Development. Music Therapy provides distraction from stressors, temporary pain relief, entertainment, and community opportunities for children that need it the most, hospitalized children. Taking place in private quarters, as well as in activity rooms, Music Therapy has proven to be a wonderful component to the healing process. Winberg hopes to not only raise more money for this project, but to increase the awareness that it exists. Her message is simple, “If I can do it, so can you.”



So whether it’s helping to build a house, donating to a useful cause, or changing the concept of Wednesday’s Hump Day to “Power” Day, Winberg is out to change the world. For more information visit http://www.HappyWednesday.com.

