Smart Cars of America Relentless In Its Pursuit to Satisfy Waiting List Members

Belleair, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2007 --Smart Cars of America convinced by reports coming out of Europe, New Jersey and other locations, advising that the Smart car would be available before long started a Smart Car Waiting List.



Smart Cars of America assured by involved groups and companies that the Smart would be available for sale in the United States shortly, so we created the Smart Car Waiting List" said Max Fisher, spokesman for Smart Cars of America.



smartUSA then a division of Mercedes-Benz said there was "a good chance the Smart could migrate to America by 2004."



S. L. Johnston, president of Smart Cars of America says, "We thank all of our waiting list members and reassure you we can and will assist you in finding the Smart car you want, with the equipment and options you need and always give you real information."



"Some members have been on our waiting list since 2003. A number of you have been helped with your purchase of your Americanized Smart version and we have tried offering everyone on our waiting list the opportunity to buy a legal Americanized Smart car." Johnston adds.



Mr. Max Fisher says, "For more years than anyone in the United States we have been the voice of the Smart car and under no circumstances would we give up on the Smart idea, our enthusiasts or our 14,000 registered members." "We are please that smartUSA is offering Americans the chance to register to purchase a car and we are willing to offer our expertise, resources and experience to the elite Smart dealers when finally selected."



"However, we have received over 500 emails from our members questioning claims made on the smartUSA disclaimer of their registration form, which we can not address." Mr. Fisher adds.



Smart Cars of America is an independent company established in North America as an information portal and for the marketing and promotion of all types of intelligent and planet friendly vehicles.



About Smart Car of America

SmartCarofAmerica.com has been dedicated to providing no-nonsense and bona fide information concerning the Smart Fortwo and other intelligent forms of transportation for seven years. Smart Cars of America is the nation's leading source for all things Smart on the information superhighway. Smart Cars of America is a privately held company headquartered in Belleair, Florida.

