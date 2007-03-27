Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Crushes Over 125,000 Tons of Concrete and Masonry in 2006

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a specialized contractor providing demolition, onsite concrete crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, crushed over 125,000 tons of concrete and masonry materials in the 2006 calendar year.



Dallas Contracting sees a continued increase in demand for onsite / mobile crushing services. In 2005, approximately 100,000 tons of concrete, masonry, block and brick were crushed. An increase of 25,000 tons was realized in 2006 bringing the total for crushed materials in 2006 to 125,000 tons.



For environmental reasons and to realize cost savings, clients have been increasingly requesting the onsite crushing of concrete, brick, masonry and asphalt to be utilized as backfill onsite. The benefits of onsite crushing and reuse of these materials onsite are:



• Environmentally friendly - conserves landfill space

• Client saves money by not having to export materials offsite for recycling

• Client saves money by not having to import backfill materials

• Crushed materials can be used as structural and non structural fill



To accomplish the crushing services, Dallas Contracting uses an Eagle Crusher Company, Inc. UltraMax 1000-15CV crushing plant with stacking conveyors. The mobile crushing plant is a 3-stage unit with a 36 inch discharge conveyor, stacking conveyors 36 inches by 50 feet and is capable of crushing 200 tons per hour of concrete, masonry, brick or asphalt. An excavator with an operator loads the crusher and several laborers make sure the equipment is running efficiently.



Dallas Contracting’s portable crusher is one of only several units that have a State of New Jersey Air Pollution Control Pre-Construction Permit. The New Jersey Department of Environmental protection (NJDEP) issued Dallas Contracting a permit (Facility ID Number 18557) for a Mobile Crushing unit with dust suppression system.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Crushing and Recycling, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Purchasing and Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Wrecking, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



