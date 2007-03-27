ArchitecturalDepot.com Announces the Addition of 100,000 New Products

Anaheim, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2007 --ArchitecturalDepot.com, the Web superstore serving both do-it-yourselfers and professional builders, plans to add 100,000 new products to its extensive selection of fine architectural supplies during 2007.



Architectural Depot’s expansion of its product line responds to customers’ needs for a vast assortment of high quality products that address every aspect of both interior and exterior architectural enhancement. The expanded product line will include additional sizes of existing products, as well as new product categories. New architectural products will contribute to over 1 million possible product combinations, thereby providing customers with the unique flexibility they need to actualize both residential and commercial projects.



Architectural Depot’s addition of new products attributes to an extensive selection of millwork, the largest selection of millwork available online with over 60,000 products available, including wood columns, mantles, furniture accessories, and more. Other expanded product categories include interior columns, ceiling medallions, wood shutters and vinyl shutters, which have been featured on HGTV’s Curb Appeal, and an assortment of decorative urethane and resin accents.



ArchitecturalDepot.com will continue to support its product selection with a knowledgeable staff that seeks to provide quick and responsive customer service. Options such as live chat and Internet telephone callbacks make for speedy service and consultations. Architectural Depot also offers quick shipping times on custom products and free shipping on select items.



This year’s product expansion marks four years of service and growth for ArchitecturalDepot.com. New products, in both standard and custom sizes, will make it easier than ever for customers to achieve the detailed and architecturally rich surroundings that they seek.



About ArchitecturalDepot.com:

ArchitecturalDepot.com is a leading architectural supplier committed to providing fine architectural home improvement products for both residential and commercial projects, with a country-wide customer base ranging from weekend do-it-yourselfers, to professional builders. From exterior vinyl shutters and decorative millwork, to cupolas and accent products.

