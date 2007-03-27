Idokorro Launches the Citrix Presentation Server Client for BlackBerry

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2007 --Idokorro Mobile Inc., the leading innovator in mobile access solutions and provider of award-winning applications for wireless handhelds, is pleased to announce today's launch of their Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry®. Idokorro's solution gives BlackBerry users the ability to access and use any Windows application that is deployed on the Citrix Presentation platform.



Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry is a hotly anticipated solution for BlackBerry and Citrix users, giving them the ability to run Citrix-published applications like the Microsoft Office Suite, SAP, PeopleSoft, Crystal Reports, Cognos management tools and their Desktop-even view the graphical windows and control the mouse and keyboard-directly from a BlackBerry smartphone. By delivering a secure and reliable way for mobile employees to access important corporate resources, Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry significantly extends the value of both the Citrix Presentation Server platform and the BlackBerry wireless solution by increasing employee efficiency and productivity.



"As a global company, providing services around-the-clock is imperative. One way to accomplish this is to provide our employees with access to a wide range of applications from BlackBerry smartphones. By delivering these capabilities in a secure, intuitive, and easy-to-deploy solution, Idokorro's new mobile Citrix client will quite simply change the landscape of productivity," says Bill Townsend, System Analyst from CH2M HILL a global leader in full-service engineering, consulting, construction and operations.



"The world's largest and leading businesses rely on BlackBerry and Citrix Server implementations to help maximize their resources. It was a logical step to marry these two powerful technologies by developing a robust and intuitive Citrix client for BlackBerry smartphones. Our research also strongly indicates that demand for this kind of solution is very high," says Rob Woodbridge, President and CEO of Idokorro Mobile, Inc.



"Idokorro's Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry represents a significant step forward for mobilizing Citrix customers. By combining the pervasive BlackBerry smartphone with Citrix Presentation Server for application delivery, Idokorro's solution provides Citrix users new freedom to access their mission critical applications beyond email," says Chris Fleck, Citrix Vice President of Strategic Alliances.



"Idokorro continues to expand the horizon for mobile productivity by enabling BlackBerry users to now access the wealth of enterprise applications available through Citrix Presentation Servers," said Jeff McDowell, Vice President, Global Alliances, Research In Motion.



Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry is part of the Idokorro suite of applications for wireless handhelds that give users secure access to networks, servers, desktops and other devices, allowing most computing tasks to be performed from almost anywhere. The Idokorro suite currently consists of Mobile Admin, Mobile SSH, Mobile Desktop and Mobile File Manager. Mobile Admin allows IT administrators to use their wireless handheld to manage network servers including Microsoft Windows, Active Directory, Exchange, SQL; Lotus Domino; Oracle; Citrix Presentation Server; BlackBerry Enterprise Servers and much more. Mobile SSH supports full VT100, 5250 and 3270 terminal emulation so users can access and manage a wide range of network devices including Unix, Linux, Novell Netware, AS/400 servers, IBM mainframes, routers and switches. Mobile Desktop is a Remote Desktop and VNC client that lets users access computers from their wireless handheld, even view the desktop and control the mouse and keyboard. Mobile File Manager, designed for BlackBerry smartphones, is a professional file manager for remote and local files and supports Windows File Sharing, WebDAV, FTP and SFTP connections.



Citrix Presentation Server™ Client for BlackBerry and all other Idokorro products are available for 30-day fully functional free trials from the Idokorro website: www.idokorro.com.



About Idokorro Mobile, Inc.

Idokorro was founded in 2001 and is now the leader in providing mobile access solutions. Idokorro's products allow users to monitor, maintain, and manage their networks, computers, and other network devices from practically anywhere - streamlining operations, decreasing costly network down-time, and accelerating service responses. The company is self-financed and serves a global customer base of over 2000 corporations. For more information, please visit www.idokorro.com, or call 1.613.789.1818.



The BlackBerry and RIM families of related marks, images and symbols are the exclusive properties and trademarks of Research In Motion Limited. RIM assumes no liability and makes no representation, warranty or guarantee in relation to third party products or services. Citrix® and Citrix Presentation Server™ are trademarks of Citrix Systems, Inc. and/or one or more of its subsidiaries, and may be registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and in other countries. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

