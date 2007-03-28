Strata Systems is Certified to ISO 9001:2000

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2007 --Strata Systems, Inc., an international leader in the geosynthetics industry, proudly announces its registration with ISO 9001:2000, an internationally recognized quality management system standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).



ISO 9001:2000 applies to organizations involved in the design and development, manufacturing, installation, and servicing of products. To be certified to the standard, companies must implement a comprehensive quality management system that addresses all areas of operation - from internal staff training practices to product design, manufacturing, delivery and service.



“We are very proud to be ISO compliant,” stated Chip Fuller, President of Strata Systems. “Achieving ISO certification proves Strata’s commitment to its customers by providing the highest quality products in the most efficient manner. “



Strata underwent an external audit conducted by QMI and was recommended for ISO certification after a comprehensive examination of its quality management processes. At the completion of this audit, Strata was recommended for certification on its first attempt.



To access additional information on Strata Systems, call 800.680.7750 or visit www.geogrid.com.



About Strata Systems, Inc.

Strata Systems, Inc. is an established global leader in the geosynthetics industry through the development of innovative solutions for soil reinforcement issues. Strata geogrids provide cost-effective solutions to soil stabilization problems commonly encountered in roadways, slopes and mechanically stabilized earth structures. Strata also offers StrataBarrier products, vapor retarders that restrict the movement of fluids and vapors through concrete, thus allowing building foundations to comply with current safety standards and extend the life of the foundation structure. For additional information on Strata and its products and services, call 800.680.7750 or visit www.geogrid.com.

