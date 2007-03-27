Honestech Introduces MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2007 --Honestech, Inc., a leading developer and marketer of digital video software and internet protocol (IP) technology for multimedia content, announced today the release of Honestech’s MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile™ product. MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile enables users to access and view their favorite television programming from anywhere in the world on their mobile phone, any Windows-based Wi-Fi PDA device, and any computer with an internet connection.



MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile™ includes Honestech’s original MY-IPTV Anywhere PC server and player software and new mobile player software for mobile and handheld devices. It also includes MY-IPBOX, an external USB 2.0 TV tuner device. MY-IPTV Anywhere server software has to be set up on their home computer to host content via Internet Protocol (IP) to their mobile phone or Wi-Fi enabled mobile devices and any computer via a peer-to-peer connection. The product allows users to watch and control their TV from anywhere, and includes features such as channel surfing & changing, a personal video recorder, and scheduled recording from any computer. MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile supports the latest H.264/MPEG-4 video compression technology standard for mobile phone, handheld devices, and any computer, from anywhere in the world.



Now, with MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile and a broadband internet connection, users can transmit their favorite programming from their home based broadcast network, from anywhere in the world as long as they have their enabled mobile device.



MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile™ supports handheld devices from manufacturers including HP, Samsung, LG, SHARP, and other handheld devices supporting Microsoft Windows. This product will be available at leading retailers and the company’s website www.Honestech.com at a suggested retail price of $99.99.



Retail versions of Honestech’s products including; MY-IPTV Anywhere Mobile, Video Patrol 5.0, VHS to DVD 3.0 Deluxe an Analog to Digital Video format conversion kit for converting VHS to DVD, MY IPTV & CAM Anywhere an Internet Protocol (IP) Television and Camera kit for remote viewing, and Fireman 3.0 CD/DVD Burner an easy to use CD and DVD burning utility, are available at leading retailers including; Fry’s Electronics, CompUSA, Costco, Office Max, Office Depot, Amazon.com, and are available from the companies web site at www.Honestech.com.



About Honestech, Inc.

Honestech, Inc. is a premier supplier of digital video and internet protocol (IP) communication and entertainment solutions. Founded in 1998 by a group of digital pioneers, the company’s vision is to bring high-quality digital video into PC users’ daily lives by transforming the way digital video is created, delivered and experienced. As a pioneer of real-time MPEG encoding/decoding software technologies, Honestech is working with innovative companies around the world to enable the transition from analog to digital video.



