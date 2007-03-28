blueMango Solutions, India Announces Formation of blueMango Inc. in Canada

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2007 --blueMango solutions creates a new relationship to add to the growing momentum of it’s business by having a strategic alliance to form blueMango solutions Inc, Canada.



blueMango solutions was working with a Canadian marketing firm as their preferred software development vendor but in keeping with the unprecedented growth and requirement of the market, executives of blueMango solutions India announced the formation of blueMango solutions Inc and the agreement of exclusivity with blueMango solutions Inc. for the business development of North American region.



“Looking at the tremendous potential for software solutions blended with the concept of offshore development in North America, we decided to take our partnership one step further and formed this new venture blueMango solutions Inc. I believe clients from North America always prefer and are more comfortable to deal with software companies who have a captive development center back here in India rather than dealing with software companies who have partnered with a number of Independent ASP’s and outsource the work to these Indian partners”, said



Mr. Zuzar Lakdawala, Chief Technology Officer, blueMango solutions, India. “Many of our clients before coming to us have faced lot of trouble due to this arrangement as their local software company has no control over the development activity being done by the partner company and this leads to a lot of confusion, miscommunication, delays in deadlines. Eventually the client ends up losing time, money and nothing gets delivered as per their requirement. We hope to create a foothold as a Quality Software Partner with our patrons in this mature market through this new venture.”



blueMango solutions Inc has already signed a few contracts for dedicated team with some clients to develop and manage their software. All the software development and maintenance activities will be done and managed by blueMango solutions India in their development center in Mumbai. These contracts will essentially be based on the BOT model, where blueMango solutions Builds, Operates & then Transfer the team for the client to manage.



After the first few months of commencement of blueMango solutions Inc, we will be looking at encouraging our efforts in other areas of business like Technology Consulting, providing On-Demand software based on SaaS business model.

