Timothy Aumueller Joins the Maple Tech Team to Lead Specialty Business Development Initiatives

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2007 --Maple Technologies welcomes Timothy Aumueller as the newest member of its business development team, in its quest to grow and expand Maple’s product base.



Tim’s responsibilities will focus on enhancing and supporting Maple’s current business development strategy, while also developing emergent market opportunities to broaden the software developer’s product portfolio and customer base. Tim formerly spearheaded marketing and business development for another software developer specializing in claims administration supplemental solutions.



“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work for Maple Technologies,” said Timothy Aumueller. “I truly believe that Maple has positioned itself for amazing growth in the years to come. It is evident that this growth will stem from our corporate culture which offers a unique combination of talent, industry expertise and a commitment to our clients.”



“Tim brings a new level of enthusiasm and a fresh viewpoint in embracing our growth objectives and business development initiatives,” said Nicholas H. Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. “His experience and background will undoubtedly contribute in growing our firm and client-base.”



Timothy Aumueller completed his graduate studies at Seton Hall University with a Masters in Business Administration, and earned an undergraduate degree from Messiah College.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures.