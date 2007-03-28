Maple Technologies Balances the Competition Field for Small P&C Carriers

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2007 --Maple Technologies announced new incentive-based pricing plans with extended cost amortization options for small property and casualty insurance carriers, as well as startups, to level the playing field and offer these carriers advanced technologies to compete for business more effectively.



Maple’s new incentive plans are geared to offer smaller carriers the ability to acquire the latest technologies to automate their policy and claims administration management needs through a phased cost effective structure enhancing their capacity to compete against larger carriers for their business.



Maple’s Aspire Information System technology backbone allows smaller carriers to incrementally introduce technology components to wrap around their business platform on a fully integrated and scalable basis. In doing so, these small carriers now not only have the opportunity to address their information technology requirements through a sequenced and managed augmentation, but also do not risk their ability to ultimately develop a fully integrated and scalable technology architecture to keep pace with their company’s business development and growth.



“Aspire offers small carriers a sensible approach in addressing their technology solution requirements,” said Nicholas H. Teetelli, CEO of Maple Technologies. “Our new incentive plans offer these clients the ability to cost effectively introduce only those business process elements that they presently require, with the capacity to introduce additional elements at later business development points with full integration capability. This eliminates the need to incur the costs of a full-scale automation solution development at onset, and provides an affordable method to budget technology implementation.”



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

