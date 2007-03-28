Global Vision Launches New Generation of Solutions at Interphex NY

Montreal, QC, Canada -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2007 --Global Vision, the leader in automated proofreading solutions for the pharmaceutical industry will be demonstrating its new generation of solutions at Interphex New York from April 24-26th, 2007. Located at booth 3237, Global Vision will be giving live demonstrations on how to prevent copy and artwork related errors on medical packaging and critical documents.



The latest versions of Digital-Page and Docu-Proof will be unveiled at Interphex NY. “Our solutions are designed to eliminate the risk of errors and give you peace of mind during your proofreading process. At Interphex NY, we’ll be demonstrating how our technologies can secure the accuracy of your printed packaging materials,” says Reuben Malz, President of Global Vision.



Docu-Proof automatically compares files for textual differences and is well suited for the inspection of contracts, publications, artwork, inserts, and manuscripts. The software compares files in like and unlike formats, which allows you to verify inserts or other types of artwork to unformatted text files.



Digital-Page compares both graphical and textual elements between files of various image formats. Detailed accountability is attainable with its extensive reporting feature that documents all changes, thereby decreasing the chances of errors. Digital-Page can detect differences such as color differences, font changes, location changes and dropped or added text.



With the recent European mandate for Braille on medical cartons, Global Vision has also integrated Braille inspection capabilities into all its solutions. All systems meet FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and EMEA requirements.



All solutions will be available for demonstrations at booth #3237 during Interphex NY from April 24-26th, 2007. For more information, visit www.globalvisioninc.com or contact info@globalvisioninc.com.



About Global Vision

Global Vision provides automated proofreading solutions that enable organizations to achieve unprecedented content integrity. Companies from around world rely on Global Vision to help them reduce the risk of textual or artwork errors from occurring throughout their workflow. Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Global Vision has worldwide representation.



Global Vision led the migration from manual proofreading to automation – gaining an unmatched reputation for vision and technology along the way. For over a decade, Global Vision has helped clients increase inspection accuracy, speed, productivity, and process efficiencies. More information is available at www.globalvisioninc.com



