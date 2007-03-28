Lecorpio launches Licensing Management Solution

Santa Clara, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2007 --Lecorpio, the leading provider of legal resource management solutions, today launched licensing management to streamline the process of managing, implementing, and tracking licensing agreements. This helps organizations optimize revenue, mitigate risk, and improve compliance. These new capabilities bring the next level of sustainable benefits to organizations struggling to implement processes for licensing compliance.



With Lecorpio Licensing Management, organizations can systematically track and manage licensing and business agreements; diligently fulfill contractual responsibilities and track the obligations of business partners. Organizations can manage various types of agreements such as patent, other IP or software license agreements (both inbound and outbound) and graphically analyze on terms, commitments, and obligations articulated in various agreements.



Specifically, Lecorpio Licensing Management provides complete visibility into the daunting task of In-bound and Out-bound license management with workflow, notifications and alerts throughout every step of the process. It offers both mid- and large-sized enterprise users alike the flexibility to handle diverse requirements by providing configurable customer preferences and task parameters.



“By integrating Lecorpio's new Licensing Management application into our solution suite, we offer a growing range of legal resource management solutions to our corporate clients," said Arti Singh, Manager, Operations at Lecorpio. "Its workflow, sophisticated analytics, reporting and actionable data capabilities will help them manage their increasingly complex software licensing obligations by verifying license compliance, and finding and addressing issues early in the development cycle with proactive review and approval processes."



Key Features and Benefits

Lecorpio Licensing Management provides the following capabilities:



» Ensures compliance

» Reduces cycle time to process new requests with automated workflows.

» Reduces risk with automatic notifications and improved visibility into licensing agreements.



For more details on Lecorpio Licensing Management, please visit http://www.lecorpio.com/Licensing_management.html



Pricing and Availability

Lecorpio Licensing management integrated with other Lecorpio applications is available immediately in all geographies. Pricing is available upon request.



About Lecorpio

Lecorpio, the only provider of Legal Resource Management (LRM) solutions, empowers the world's leading corporate legal departments, internal corporate constituents and law firms to do more with less with an integrated and collaborative suite of software solutions to automate, manage and optimize all legal functions and processes, individually or "end to end" across the extended enterprise.



Lecorpio Legal Resource Management includes applications for intellectual property management, licensing compliance management, spend management, contract management, open source management and entity management.



For more information about Lecorpio and the Lecorpio Legal Resource Management suite of applications, please visit http://www.lecorpio.com.

