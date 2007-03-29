MON.ITOR.US New Forum Will Help Customers Efficiently Solve Their It Problems

Yerevan, Armenia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --MON.ITOR.US, a leading provider of free systems monitoring and web analytics, as a part of its strategy to deliver the most complete website monitoring and management experience started a ConsultUS Forum. ConsultUS will assist customers to solve their IT issues.



Many of the IT problems are common and can be resolved before they cause major outages and affect your web customer experience and satisfaction. MON.ITOR.US (or its premium version MONITIS) helps to detect and diagnose the problem. New MON.ITOR.US ConsultUS forum will help to solve those problems efficiently. The community will be able to post and discuss problems, and MON.ITOR.US experienced technicians and engineers will do all possible for the users to get the best advice,



“Many small businesses lack in-house expertise to manage performance and reliability of their IT resources. We also publish articles in our blogs related to the performance tips. Solving performance and availability issues usually is not an easy task. There are several factors which may influence systems slow performance or low uptime, for some you may not even have control or budget like connection speed. Although many issues can be solved by tuning



application, operational system or network settings, or by applying load balancing



or other techniques. We are making our expertise in this area available to our users free of charge”.



You are welcome to post your problems and issues to the ConsultUS thread which is available at: http://forum.mon.itor.us/viewforum.php?f=4



About MON.ITOR.US

MON.ITOR.US is a leading free provider of global monitoring of websites and networks, which provides complete visibility of key performance indicators of websites, web applications and other network resources and reduces the risks of loss of revenue. The service offers error detection, alert notification, detailed uptime and performance reports, real time snapshot views, and web site traffic analysis. It currently has over 5,000 users and monitors over 27,000 sites.



Sourcio (http://www.sourcio.com) launched mon.itor.us service in March 2006 during the CeBIT IT Expo in Hanover, Germany. Sourcio is a privately-owned IT service company specializing on open source and e-business solutions.



