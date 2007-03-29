New Virtual Assistant PRO Program

Shelby Township, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --Diane M Hess & Rosanna Tussey instruct individuals on how to approach the virtual industry with confidence and professionalism with the publication of Virtual Assistant PRO – Volume 2: The Business End of Working Virtually in conjunction with Lulu (www.lulu.com), the world’s fastest-growing provider of print-on-demand books.



Virtual Assistant PRO – Volume 2 is written with the business owner in mind. This step-by-step guide offers educational techniques to working with online clients and business associates. The guide includes a resource page and network form. In the end, participants are asked to participate in a quiz to obtain the Business Administrative Seal of Professionalism. (http://www.certifiedvp.com/home/index.html) By passing the quiz, participants receive a unique Seal of Professionalism to display online and other benefits for conducting business online.



Diane M Hess & Rosanna Tussey wrote Virtual Assistant PRO – Volume 2 from personal business experience to help others find their niche and succeed. Their combined expertise makes this guide and the Virtual Assistant PRO program unique. To read more about the inside pages of Volume 2, take a look at this link http://www.certifiedvp.com/home/ebook-volume2.htm



Link to Publication*: http://www.lulu.com/content/710752



ABOUT AUTHORS

Diane M Hess & Rosanna Tussey has over 10 years experience in the administrative field, marketing, business development and business management, including 3 years working as Internet Virtual Professionals. Diane started Hess Business Professionals & Associates in 2000; Rosanna began her business endeavor Office Support in 2003. Both women are highly educated in computer software and business strategies. This is their second e-book released on Lulu.com.



ABOUT LULU

Founded in 2002, Lulu is the world’s fastest-growing print-on-demand marketplace for digital do-it-yourselfers. Please see www.lulu.com for more information.



CONTACT: Diane M Hess, Hess Business Professionals & Associates info@hbpassociates.biz



Hess Business Professionals & Associates

13957 Hall Rd., Ste 245

Shelby Township, MI 48313

1-888-499-5530