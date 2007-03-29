APWU Health Plan Goes Live with eHealthsuite™ from RAM Technologies

Fort Washington, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Health Plan has successfully implemented the eHealthsuite™ web portal from RAM Technologies, Inc. eHealthsuite was installed to provide enhanced customer service functionality for their members.



eHealthsuite is a state of the art, Internet application offering real-time access to information for health plan members. Its advanced flexibility allows eHealthsuite to adapt to a health plan’s specific business requirements and integrates real-time with the comprehensive claims management solution HEALTHsuite®. eHealthsuite greatly improves customer satisfaction and reduces demands on company personnel by allowing members greater access to information through a secure e-Health gateway.



The eHealthsuite application provides the following self-service capabilities for Members:



o Account Maintenance

- Identify Family Member Access

- Change Password

o View Member Details

- Review Benefit Coverage

- Member Specific Information

- Eligibility and Contract Details

o Check Claim Status

- Display Explanation of Benefits (EOB)

- Review claim history

o View Year-to-Date Health Statement

- Detailed summary of claims processed to date

- Deductibles, Copays, Co-Insurance, Plan Maximums

- Review detailed record of prescription history



Rob Tulio, President of RAM Technologies stated “With the implementation of eHealthsuite, the members of the APWU health plan will realize the added benefit of Internet self-service. APWU members will be able to find their information without calling the health plan.”



The APWU Health Plan is a self-insured, self-administered health benefit plan operating under contract with the United States Government, Office of Personnel Management as a participating plan under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP). The Health Plan has been operational since 1960 and is located in Glen Burnie, Maryland. The APWU Health Plan has consistently been recognized as a leading health plan in the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program.



“We are excited to offer this new benefit to the members of the APWU Health Plan,” says Carroll E. Midgett, Chief Operating Manager of APWU Health Plan “we are constantly striving to provide the best service to our members and eHealthsuite is a big step forward in this goal.”



About RAM Technologies:

RAM Technologies is a leading provider of administrative software solutions for health plans and benefit administrators. For over 25 years RAM Technologies has provided superior system solutions to a wide range of health plans serving the Medicare, Medicaid, HMO, PPO, Commercial and Federal Health Programs. With the implementation of advanced technologies, RAM has helped clients streamline business processes, improve customer service and increase return on investment. You can contact RAM Technologies at (877) 654-8810 or on the web at www.ramtechnologiesinc.com.



About APWU Health Plan

The American Postal Workers Union (APWU) Health Plan offers a PPO fee-for-service plan and a Consumer Driven Health Plan to its members. Both options are open to employees or retirees covered under the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, the Health Plan is a department of the American Postal Workers Union. The APWU Health Plan accepts applications for coverage from qualifying former and current Federal and Postal employees, for more information visit www.apwuhp.com.

