New Portal About WEBconference - Tele-efficiency.com

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2007 --Each application that comprises WEBconference is well explained at the Tele-efficiency.com portal: management, marketing, sales, production, service, personnel, finance. Better yet, we will show you the best practices for WEBinar, eSales, eService, eCRM, eMeeting and eLearning.



A WEB conference takes place on the WEB just like a regular meeting where everyone is physically present. You can use PowerPoint presentations, consult documents, design on screen, and share results of polls and voting procedures also available. Tele-efficiency.com is a cornucopia of document and media resources (videos, PowerPoint, etc.) that will enable you to optimize your WEB conferences to the maximum. It also provides descriptions and links to free audio-conference services, Skype (VoIP) and survey.



Tele-efficiency.com also provides you with pricing comparisons for a great number of WEBconference services. It covers integration with a large number of CRM (Customer Relationship Management) software for which contacts often lead to be participants in WEBinars or eMeetings. Of the CRM software for which integration is well documented, you will find: Accpac (Sage), ACT! (Sage), Clarify (Amdoc), Commence, Goldmine (Front Range), Maximizer, Microsoft CRM (Dynamics), mySAP CRM, Onyx, Pivotal, Salesforce, SalesLogix (Sage), Selligent, Siebel (Oracle).



Tele-efficiency.com also offers a free trial of its Conferenceware service for a unlimited number of meetings with a maximum of 25 participants. With Conferenceware, the presenter and the participants may choose among 8 languages for their user interface: Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese and Spanish . Finally, Conferenceware integrates with Outlook and with Skype, a world-wide network of VoIP (voice over IP), and an instant messaging application, so inviting new participants is a simple mouse click away.



About Tele-efficiency

Tele-efficiency is a software editor that offers companies advanced telecommunication services in ASP mode. It is incorporated in the state of Delaware in the United States, held by Canadian interests, registered in Québec and chaired by French Canadians, like the Cirque du Soleil. It is a virtual enterprise where collaborators work remotely and in networks around the world.



Contact

Phone: EUROPE 44 20 8133 9826 AMERICA 302-476-2434

Fax: EUROPE 44 871 264 5670 AMERICA 702-926-7864

Email: press@tele-efficiency.com

