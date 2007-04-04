Darren Allen-Dunn Lifestyle To Launch In The Fall.

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 -- Darren Allen-Dunn announced today that the much-speculated Darren Allen-Dunn Lifestyle would launch in the fall of 2007.



Darren Allen-Dunn Lifestyle is a special event, event branding and marketing company that builds brands in the social, lifestyle, corporate and entertainment industries. With a primary launch in Charlotte, North Carolina, Allen-Dunn is anticipating the 2009 open of an Atlanta office.



“Atlanta is an incredible, complex yet progressive metro with much to offer. It now stands on it’s own two culturally, economically and socially. I would be a fool not to pursue that sort of market” Allen-Dunn is quoted as saying.



The fall launch in Charlotte, just in the planning stages, will include an evening party for a select group of editors, buyers and friends. Location and details are still in the creative stages.



“Invitations have yet to go out. I’m still making sure that the list is just right and my furniture and linens are primo. It’s a very exciting experience.”



For more information about Darren Allen-Dunn Lifestyle, visit http://www.darrenallendunn.com.

