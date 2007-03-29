R Signs American Idol’s Alaina Alexander

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2007 --Mona Loring of M. Loring Communications, LLC announced today that American Idol top 20 finalist, Alaina Alexander, has signed on for their public relation services. Even though Alexander’s been off of American Idol for three weeks, she is still stirring up a lot of buzz. Alexander has recently been involved in a number of conflict-ridden issues such as dating Ryan Seacrest, Idol contestant Chris Richardson and posting ‘sexy’ photos on her Myspace. A recent blog on TMZ led to hundreds of thousands of Myspace views in one day. Clearly, not everyone in America was ready to part ways with Alexander.



“I don’t think Alaina got a fair chance on American Idol. I think it is very possible that she lost votes because of her Dixie Chicks song choice—it was too controversial for the masses. Regardless, I know for a fact that the future holds some great opportunities for her. She is working on a new album and going out on auditions for TV and film,” says Mona Loring.



Auditioning for the 6th season of American Idol was a personally gratifying experience for Alaina Alexander. Alexander shares, “I was singing in some way even before I was able to speak. I have been diligently pursuing the Los Angeles music scene for six years. I want to make it now more than ever.”



American Idol helped Alexander reassess her passion for music and performing, and she is now more determined to make a name for herself in the entertainment business.



“Alaina Alexander is captivating in every way… the camera loves her, she has a sparking personality and she definitely has a lot of talent. After all, let us not forget how she beat out thousands upon thousands of people to get on Idol’s top 20,” says Loring.



Look for Alaina Alexander’s live shows throughout Los Angles, and visit her Myspace at: http://www.myspace.com/alainaalexandermusic to keep up with breaking news and updates.



For more information, or to schedule an interview with Alaina Alexander, please contact Mona Loring at (805) 231-3182 or contact@monaloring.com.

