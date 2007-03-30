New SIM card processing tool Dekart SIM Explorer to view and edit the SIM card content

Chisinau, Moldova -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2007 --Dekart (http://www.dekart.com), a developer of information security and smart card management solutions, launches a new software product Dekart SIM Explorer. This mobile phone card processing tool is designed to view and edit the contents of a GSM SIM, 3G USIM or CDMA R-UIM card.



Dekart SIM Explorer allows you to view and edit the raw data; it also provides a more convenient way to display the information, interpreting the contents of the file and showing it in a human-readable form. This makes the Dekart SIM Explorer a good choice for experts, as well as for novices who are not yet familiar with the SIM or USIM standards.



Dekart SIM Explorer allows you to conduct a 'live' analysis of the SIM card (i.e. operate with the card directly) or an 'offline' analysis (i.e. the data are backed up to a file and processed without having the SIM card itself).



Whether you're reverse engineering, gathering evidence by analyzing a SIM/USIM/R-UIM card or managing your company's SIM cards – SIM Explorer is a tool you'll find useful.



Dekart SIM Explorer is compatible with all smart card readers complying with the PC/SC specification.



System requirements: Compatible with Windows 2000, XP, 2003, and Vista.



Hardware requirements



* Personal computer with an available port (ex. COM, USB) for the smart card reader.

* PC/SC compliant smart-card reader.



Software requirements



* Smart card reader driver.



Pricing: A personal or business license costs USD $699.00



Dekart develops trusted IT security solutions that address today’s endpoint security challenges. Founded in 1995, Dekart now serves several thousands of businesses and enterprises around the world. Dekart’s solutions help clients comply with governmental regulations such as the Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act, HIPAA and Sarbanes-Oxley by eliminating data and identity theft and providing proper user authentication and data protection within the enterprise. These solutions include hard disk encryption and file encryption, and smart card and biometric authentication for multiple platforms. Dekart also delivers SIM and smart card management solutions, and manufactures the world's smallest USB plug-in smart card reader, compatible with all types of smart cards available on the market today. The company is headquartered in Chisinau, Republic of Moldova, with resellers and OEM partners worldwide.



