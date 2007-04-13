Proud Asia 2007 Shows Excellence in Asia’s Health Services & Wellness

Bangkok, TH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2007 -- With spiraling cost being shelled out for medical treatments and maintaining one’s complete well-being, the Asia Pacific region—aside from charming visitors because of its green fields and mountains and its glorious coastlines—has attracted an enormous interest among people from all over the world in terms of being able to offer quality products and services in these industries with a much lesser figure on the price tag.



Asian tourism is now being credited to those who travel for medical and wellness purposes, the development of the industries involved has taken quite a long and fast leap from its humble start. As a response to the increasing influx of tourists seeking medical and health treatments here in the region, Proud Asia 2007-The First International Trade Exhibition & Conference on Medical Tourism, Spa and Wellness Industries will open the best of Asia to the largest gathering of local and international exhibitors and visitors from 27-30 September at Hall 9, IMPACT Convention Center in Muangthong Thani, Bangkok, Thailand.



With Production Management & Services Co., Ltd. and Impact Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. co-organizing this big event, Proud Asia 2007 takes on the challenging role to cater to the needs of medical, spa and wellness industries in the whole region with the participation of hundreds of exhibitors and 15,000 visitors from Singapore, Taiwan, China, and Hong Kong, as well as participants from the Philippines, Indonesia, Korea, Australia, and Japan.



Some 300 exhibitors from these places are expected to showcase the uniqueness of what their respective country has to offer in medical tourism, spa, wellness industries.



Ms. Natprapa Yokputtaraksa, Managing Director of Production Management & Services Co., Ltd., couldn’t be more assured of the impact of this event in the region, saying, “Proud Asia 2007 will represent pride of Asia as the tourism preferred venue of tourists worldwide. Now, we are gaining a good response from exhibitors in medical tourism, spa and wellness industries. Those who are in the medical or healthcare businesses in particular see the potential of the event to provide them with business opportunities and knowledge exchange from international experts. This will only lead to faster and better development of the tourism industry in these specialized sectors.”



Among the early birds who have already secured a good spot to showcase their products and services is Wellness Products Asia. Providing a comprehensive range of premium products and professional services to the Asian spa and fitness industries, the company operates several luxury spa properties under the brand name of Green Leaf Spa and others.



“Our products and services are premium spa equipment and skincare products from the USA , including; Earthlite massage tables, European Touch pedicure spas, TH Stone hot stone supplies, Avance’ premium skin care products and Private Label skincare products from Preston Inc. Brand names that we know people would well-recognize in this event,” said Mr. Kenneth Stevens Executive Director, Wellness Products Asia.



Another exhibitor that aims to exhibit its best spa products in Proud Asia 2007 is Tiger Eyes Trading (Thailand) Co., Ltd.



“We feel that joining Proud Asia 2007 is a best chance to promote our products to our target buyers, not only in Thailand but also to other countries. We expect to introduce our business to the right target and to the spas in other countries. We are also expecting to see the innovations and the latest technological trends in this sector during this event,” added Ms. Rattanawan Tongbusaya – General Manager, Tiger Eyes Trading (Thailand) Co.,Ltd.



Being the best chance for both suppliers and buyers to present their latest offerings, Image Refined Co., Ltd. through its Phuket Laser Center also joins the long bandwagon of exhibitors. It plans to showcase “Live Treatment” - the Non-surgical Face Lift” during the event.



“This will be highlighted with a demonstration of non-surgical facelift procedure with multimedia display in four languages. Brochures and information on laser treatment will be provided. We have also prepared a special package consisting of a combination of treatment and travel offers.” revealed Ms. Jarunya Chantakit, Managing Director, Phuket Laser Center.



Proud Asia 2007 is supported by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), Thai Spa Association, Thai Society of Cosmetic Dermatology & Surgery, The Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA) and Spa Wellness Association Singapore. asiaSpa is the exclusive publication for Proud Asia 2007 with Beauty Cosmedica Nation Beauty Magazine, Spa Life Magazine, HOTEL Management Magazine, Spa Magazine and Siam Paradise magazine as supporting publications.



