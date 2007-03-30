Network Security Threats and Solutions: ll You Must Know on One Chart

Saratoga, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2007 --Javvin just published the 2nd edition of the Network Security Map, a comprehensive reference chart for people interested in the network, Internet, computer and information securities and related technologies. It is an excellent educational tool for students who are taking networking technology courses or trying to pass networking security related certifications such as Cisco certifications CCNA, CCIE, CCSP, CCNP, Microsoft Certification MCSE, CompTIA certification Network+ and Security+, etc.



The network security map displays network security vulnerabilities and the latest network and information security technologies and solutions in the layered defense approach. Highlights of the poster:

- All in one chart displays the network security risks in association with specific protocols, the most up-to-date technologies, and the product solutions such as firewalls, IDS/IPS, VPNs, as well as Anti-Virus Anti-Spyware/Anti-Adware Anti-Spam/Anti-Phishing systems.

- Top vulnerabilities, threats in applications, operating systems and networks; layered defenses for complete information securities... All are well illustrated in the OSI 7-layers model.

- Designed by experts with decades of experience in the networking and network security fields.

- Large (27 in x 39 in) and high quality poster for offices, labs, class rooms and homes.



"This Network Security Map gives me a clear picture about network security problems, technologies and solutions."



"This Network Security poster helped me to learn the network security technologies and pass certificate exams. It looks great too."



"Nobody has displayed the network security problems and solutions in Javvin's way before. It is very creative and amazing."



Javvin Technologies Inc., based at the Silicon Valley of California USA, is a leading company providing network management and network security software, information products and training services to IT, networking and Telecom industries. Javvin products can be found at http://www.javvin.com . Javvin also has an information site: http://www.networkdictionary.com , which provides free and high quality information for IT, networking and telecom professionals. The associated wiki site: http://wiki.networkdictionary.com is an open platform for people to freely read, edit and post their technology white papers, news and notes.



