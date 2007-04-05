M2SYS Fingerprint Software Eliminates Privacy Concerns and Establishes Success in UK School System through Powerful Biometric Identification Technology

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- M2SYS Technology announced today the completion of an ongoing case study with point of sale solutions partner, LCR Limited. In early 2006, LCR integrated M2SYS’ flagship fingerprint software, Bio-Plugin™, into their QuickDine™ school lunchroom management software to provide an alternative to magnetic swipe-cards that were previously used to identify students purchasing lunch. Comparison of data from the new biometric based QuickDine™ system to data taken prior to the implementation of Bio-Plugin™ proved that line wait times dramatically decreased and revenues from lunch sales increased an average of 20%.



LCR’s QuickDine™ system consists of two components. The first component is comprised of wall-mounted cash repository units where students can identify themselves using the attached fingerprint scanner. Once identified, students can deposit funds directly into their accounts. The second component consists of POS tills that are connected to these fingerprint scanners. Lunch items are tallied with the touch screen interface, making the process of buying a school lunch remarkably simple. The child scans their finger and the sale is completed.



“One pleasant surprise resulting from the implementation of the fingerprint identification system was that cash deposits into student accounts increased twenty percent from the previous year”, stated LCR CEO, Robert Kearns. “Parents enjoy knowing their child’s lunch money is immediately deposited into a secure account that can only be accessed by the child. Revenue gains coupled with the efficiencies created by eliminating magnetic cards demonstrates these systems pay for themselves.”



“The great story here is the tangible benefits our fingerprint software provides the schools,” explained M2SYS president, Michael Trader. “The increase in student cash deposits has a direct impact on the school’s revenues, providing it with the resources and ability to improve the learning environment of each student.”



About M2SYS Technology

M2SYS Technology, www.m2sys.com, is a recognized industry leader in fingerprint identity management technology, delivering a wide variety of customized, fully functional, turn-key fingerprint software solutions for businesses and consumers.



About LCR

LCR, http://www.lcrbpl.co.uk/, Founded in 1974. LCR provides a wide range of Cash Registers & E.Pos Solutions to large and small businesses throughout the UK.

