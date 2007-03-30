U3 Users: FileHawk Delivers a Solution to File Management

Barcelona, Spain -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2007 --Quadrom Services, S.L launches the first portable application to provide complete solutions to file search and management for U3 compatible USB smart drives, called FileHawk U3 Organizer. Run FileHawk directly off the U3 smart drive then enter the search criteria and the software will instantly find U3s' files by their contents. Furthermore, its ability to help organize files according to users' personal criteria makes this software different from anything else on the market.



U3 compatible USB smart drives hold a wide range of applications, personal settings and also have the capacity to store thousands of files. FileHawk helps U3 smart users save time and frustration searching and managing their growing number of files.



Organize files with FileHawk's active and fixed selection folders instead of using Windows' rigid structure. Active folders group related files defined by the users' criteria. They keep files organized and are automatically updated as files are modified, created or deleted. With fixed selection folders, group files together that are not necessarily related by search criteria. For example, list files to be worked on, most often used or shortcut to files that have long paths. Save links to files in these folders to quickly find and/or group them. Fixed selection folders can be temporary or permanent as they are easily modified.



Quadrom Services, S.L is an experienced software company, that has been in business since 1992, based in Barcelona, Spain. With multiple versions of FileHawk. their goal is to make file management as effortless as possible not only in U3 compatible USB smart drives but in computers, removable media and networks.



For a free trial version, to contact Quadrom Services, S.L or for more information about FileHawk's features, please visit www.filehawk.com.

