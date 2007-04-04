iLink Systems Offers Free Webinar on “IT Strategy - Platform Architecture Selection: .Net vs Java” As a Continuation of Its PDLC Webinar Series

Bellevue, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 -- iLink Systems, Microsoft gold certified partner and preferred vendor, today announced an upcoming interactive webinar that will provide top level management and decision makers with key strategies in platform architecture selection to maximize ROI and optimize the overall product development and deployment process. Over the last several months, iLink has been conducting a series of online seminars on Product Development Life Cycle (PDLC).



The free webinar, entitled “IT Strategy - Platform Architecture Selection: .Net vs Java” will be held on April 5th. The webinar will address common dilemmas in choosing platform architecture, and focus on key attributes that need to be considered in platform architecture selection. A comparative analysis of .Net and Java in terms of cost of development, maintenance, TCO and developer productivity will be done at a logical, neutral, and unbiased level.



Presenting the webinar will be Vish Kizhapandal, Chief Operating Officer at iLink Systems. Vish has helped several large corporations with his expertise in IT consulting and strategy for well over a decade. His experience spans several industry verticals including Finance, Telecom, Government, Automotive, Healthcare and Information Technology. He has successfully led and implemented large enterprise solutions and systems, and has been a key contributor as an architect and manger on large engagements at Cingular, Verizon, JM Family, UBS, Maine Medical, NAPA and other well known government agencies. His technology expertise spans the gamut of competing and collaborative technologies from both the Microsoft and Java streams.



What: IT Strategy - Platform Architecture Selection: .Net vs Java

Who: Vishwenath Kizhapandal, COO at iLink Systems, Inc

When: Thursday, April 5th, at 9.00 AM PST

Where: Register by visiting: http://www.ilink-systems.com/IT-Strategy/webinar/registration.asp



