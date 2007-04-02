Downer & Company Adds Five to International Advisory Team

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2007 --Downer & Company, LLC, an international investment banking firm specializing in middle-market cross-border acquisitions and divestitures, is pleased to announce five recent additions to the firm’s M&A advisory team. The company welcomes Wenchao Su (Analyst, Boston), Michaela Wieser (Analyst, Frankfurt), Nicolas Vienot (Analyst, Paris), Julien Puaux (Analyst, Paris) and Alexander Munnell (Analyst, Boston). The new employees hail from all corners of the world, complementing and demonstrating Downer & Company’s multinational corporate culture.



“We wish to extend a warm welcome to the newest members of our execution team,” said Arthur Gottlieb, Managing Director at Downer & Company. “The firm recently recorded our third straight year of record revenues and profits and we fully expect these qualified professionals to play an important role in supporting our goal to remain the advisor of choice for private equity and corporate clients conducting international transactions,” concluded Mr. Gottlieb.



Before joining Downer & Company, Wenchao Su worked at Energy Security Analysis, Inc., conducting fundamental analyses on the global oil markets. Previously, he was a consultant at the Capital Markets Group of FINCA International, where he was involved in financing strategies for FINCA affiliates. Mr. Su holds an M.A. in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies with concentrations in American Foreign Policy and International Finance, an M.A. in Finance from Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, and a B.A. in International Finance from Nanjing University. He is also a graduate of the Hopkins-Nanjing Center for Chinese and American Studies. Mr. Su is fluent in English as well as his native Chinese.



Michaela Wieser rejoined the Frankfurt office as an Analyst in January 2007. Ms. Wieser, an Austrian native, accepted an internship position with the firm in August 2006. Prior to that she had completed several internships including one with the European Union in Brussels and various international industrial companies such as Mahle and Infineon Technologies. Ms. Wieser graduated with a degree in Business Administration from Karl-Franzens-University in Graz, Austria. In addition to her native German, Ms. Wieser is fluent in English, Spanish, Italian and has a basic knowledge of Russian.



Nicolas Vienot joined Downer & Company in January 2007. Previously, Mr. Vienot was an analyst at Bionest Partners, where he was involved in IPOs and buy-side and sell-side mandates in the Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology industries. Prior to that, he completed a six-month internship in the ECM department of Société Générale. Mr. Vienot is a graduate of the Institut National des Télécommunications (INT) and received a master's degree in Finance from ESCP-EAP. In addition to his native French, Mr. Vienot speaks fluent English.



Julien Puaux was an Equity Research intern at Credit Agricole Asset Management in London prior to accepting a position with Downer & Company in March 2007, Previously he completed a long-term internship with HSBC in Paris, where he gained experience in their M&A department. Mr. Puaux received his Master's Degree in Management from EM LYON and also holds a Master’s Degree in Business Law. In addition to his native French, Mr. Puaux speaks English and German.



Alexander Munnell joined Downer & Company as a full-time Analyst in February 2007. Mr. Munnell spent two previous summers interning in the firm’s Boston and Paris offices while completing his bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University. He has a BS in Engineering Science and is fluent in English and French.



About Downer & Company

For thirty years, Downer & Company, LLC, has gained distinction as a leading middle-market M&A firm focused on the execution of acquisition and divestiture mandates for international and domestic corporations and private equity firms. Downer & Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices in Paris, Dublin, Frankfurt and Sydney. Downer & Company received an award for transacting the "International Cross-Border Deal of 2004" and was recognized as the top Investment Banking Firm of 2003 by The Mergers & Acquisitions Advisor. Downer & Company's corporate headquarters are located at 60 State Street, Boston, MA 02109. For further information, visit www.downer.com.

