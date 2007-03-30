PrintingForLess.com to Reveal Top 7 Ways to Build a Successful Business in 2007 at On Demand Conference in Boston

Livingston, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2007 --Andrew Field of www.printingforless.com to share valuable business tips April 17 and 18



What:

Andrew Field, president and CEO of PrintingForLess.com (PFL), America’s print shop, to provide expertise on “Web to Print Solutions: Enabling New Business Models” and “World-Class Workflows: MIS Solutions” at the On Demand Conference and Expo. He will also announce PFL’s “First Annual List of “Top 7 Ways to Build a Successful Business.”



Who:

Andrew Field is the president and CEO of PrintingForLess.com (www.printingforless.com), America's first e-commerce print shop. As an experienced printer and successful small business owner, Andrew grew PFL into a $20 million-plus business located in Livingston, Montana.



As Montana's 2006 Small Business Person of the Year, runner up for the SBA's National Small Business Person of the Year, Montana's 2004 Entrepreneur of the Year, and the winner of the 2005 Fortune Small Business and Winning Workplaces Best Boss Award, Andrew has valuable information to share with On Demand Conference participants.



When:

“Web to Print Solutions: Enabling New Business Models”

Tuesday, April 17

12:00 - 12:50 p.m.



“World-Class Workflows: MIS Solutions”

Wednesday, April 18

1:30 - 2:20 p.m.



Where:

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center

415 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210

Phone: 617-954-2000

Directions: http://www.ondemandexpo.com/ondemandexpo2007/v42/index.cvn?ID=10069



Info:

For conference details, visit www.ondemandexpo.com, or call 888-824-3004.



Why:

Get valuable tips to save time and money and grow your business quickly and cost-effectively.



About PrintingForLess.com

PrintingForLess.com is the first and leading online commercial printing company in the United States. Located in Southwest Montana, PrintingForLess.com provides unmatched technical and customer support and instant online pricing and ordering for its full-color marketing materials. More than 50,000 customers nationwide, mostly small and mid-sized businesses, click on www.PrintingForLess.com for affordable, full-color marketing materials including: business cards, brochures, postcards, newsletters, letterhead, and more. For additional information, please visit our website or call 800-930-6040.



Media Contact: Melanie Rembrandt, melanie@printingforless.com, (406) 823-7023

