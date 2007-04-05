Demand Response Module Released

North Tonawanda, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Ziphany, LLC, a provider of software and data hosting solutions for the energy industry, announces the 2nd release of the demand response module within their Energy Information Platform. The updated module specifically addresses the metering, data collection, event tracking, end-user notification and performance calculation requirements that Demand Response Providers must perform.



In response to customer feedback and months of extensive market research, Ziphany was able to strategically develop a module to meet and exceed the expectations of any demand response initiative. It enables quick report generation, data distribution, alerts (e.g. via email, SMS, or pager), and gives providers a central database to manage demand response participants.



Mathew Nudell, Account Executive for Ziphany, LLC, commented “This web-based application is specifically designed to meet the standards and needs of the market; it is a direct result of both customer feedback and market acknowledgment.”



The module provides a back office solution, allowing the Demand Response provider to focus on growing their business portfolio while Ziphany provides the datacenter and expertise needed to successfully manage the metering, data collection, event tracking, end-user notification and performance calculation requirements of the process.



Presently, Ziphany is certified as an MDSP (Meter Data Service Provider) in New York, an IBCS (Internet Based Communication System) provider in New England, PJM Mid-Atlantic, IESO-Ontario, Canada, and in the process of certification in CAISO-California.



About Ziphany:

Ziphany, LLC, an ENERGY STAR partner, is a leading provider of intelligent software and data hosting solutions in the energy industry. Our tagline, “Instant Access to Critical Information”, sums up the philosophy of our company. We exist to give clients instant access, from anywhere in the world, to the critical information of their business: the assets, the processes, the energy or any information critical to business operations. Ziphany’s software applications transform data into knowledge. Knowledge is actionable, and helps manage your business successfully. To obtain more information, visit www.ziphany.com.

