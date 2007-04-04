Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. Records No Accidents or Injuries with MSHA for 2006

South Plainfield, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., a specialized contractor providing demolition, onsite concrete crushing, equipment salvage and scrap metal recycling to various industries, had no Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) recordable accidents or injuries in the 2006 calendar year.



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc., MSHA contractor ID L895, was notified by MSHA that the company had no recordable injuries or accidents for the 2006 calendar year. The company worked nearly 7,000 hours on metal mining sites with zero reportable accidents or injuries for 2006. The employee hours consisted of demolition contracting work provided at an active quarry and cement production facility in West Virginia. Damon Kozul, PE, corporate safety officer stated “We are very pleased with the fact that we had no accidents or injuries. This is directly attributable to our corporate commitment to keeping safety a priority and making sure our employees are properly trained and abide by all OSHA, MSHA and other pertinent rules and regulations”.



About Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. has been in business for 26 years, is financially sound (D&B Rating of 3A2), is bondable, and works on a nationwide basis. Dallas Contracting Co., Inc. offers a turnkey approach to demolition, concrete recycling and remediation projects by offering the following services under one roof:



Demolition, Onsite Concrete Crushing and Recycling, Rigging, Brownfield Redevelopment, Surplus and Used Equipment Purchasing and Sales, Interior Demolition, Equipment Removals, Dismantlement, Wrecking, Equipment Salvage and Scrap Metal Recycling.



Contact Information:



Dallas Contracting Co., Inc.

1260 New Market Avenue

South Plainfield, New Jersey 07080

P: (908) 668-0600

F: (908) 668-0601

Contact: Damon Kozul, PE, CHMM

Email: dkozul@dallascontracting.com

Website http://www.dallascontracting.com

