Yorkshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/05/2007 -- Route2Love.com launches a new free local and international online dating service in April 2007, to cater for men and women of all ages and backgrounds.



Route2Love.com offers its members the ability to find people either internationally or just in their own country. It gives the opportunity for those wanting just UK Dating or American Dating to search within their own local areas. Also in the future for those wanting Latin American, Ukrainian or Russian Dating there will be a free translation service on offer. Route2Love.com is committed to continually improving its website in order to deliver a service that is both friendly and relevant to the needs of its users.



Membership is totally free and with that members get: Private internal email, photograph profiles, saved searches which act as a profile of the type of person that is being sought, unlimited contact with other members, favourites list, virtual flowers and more.



Lloyd Lilley BSc (Hons), Director of Online Operations, commented: “Route2Love.com is designed to provide a fresh, fast and intuitive experience, in order to help members get to what they want quicker and easier”.



Route2Love.com recognises that the people using online dating may not be able to easily meet other people in a social setting due to a busy life style, or because they are cautious about meeting new people. It can be safer to meet people online and get to know them first via the safety of their own computer, than say meeting a stranger for the first time in a bar. Online dating provides a safer alternative to meeting new people as their personal information is never revealed to others by the company, it is up to each individual to decide when to reveal personal contact details and take the relationship onto the next level.



Background

This is a new online dating company, which is based in Yorkshire, United Kingdom and is the result of a project to bring people together from anywhere in the world for free.

