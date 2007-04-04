Virtual Assistant Association Creates Glossary Defining Virtual Professions

Tacoma, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce (VACOC) sets the standard for quality, substance and excellence in the Virtual Assistance profession. As such, the VACOC uses a variety of tools to spread the word in an effort to distinguish Virtual Assistance from other types of virtual professions. The VACOC Glossary is one of those tools.



Danielle Keister, founder of the VACOC, created the Glossary to help both Virtual Assistants and consumers understand the differences between telecommuters, secretarial services, virtual staffing agencies and Virtual Assistants. Used incorrectly, terminology can be a barrier to locating services or partnering with the professionals one needs to grow their business. Says Keister, "The VACOC Glossary is a way to solidify terminology so that people will know the correct words to use, and be able to find the exact professional they are searching for. It saves everyone a lot of wasted time."



The Glossary contains explanations of the differences of each administrative outsourcing term including freelancing and personal assistance. It is a must-read for every Virtual Administrative Professional to help them more accurately classify the types of outsourcing they provide. The Glossary may be viewed by anyone by visiting http://www.virtualassistantnetworking.com/outsourcing-glossary.htm



Everyone who is interested in learning more about Virtual Assistance and its professional providers is encouraged to visit the VACOC at http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com



ABOUT THE VACOC: The Virtual Assistance Chamber of Commerce is a professional association of Virtual Assistants worldwide dedicated to helping Virtual Assistants build smarter, more successful businesses, and providing free tools and resources for business owners to connect with qualified, professional Virtual Assistants. For more information or to join, visit http://www.VirtualAssistantNetworking.com



ABOUT THE AUTHOR: Danielle Taylor is the Press Release Communications Officer for the VACOC. She is president of Taylor-Made Virtual Assistance where she provides clients with professional administrative support and executive office management. Visit her site at http://www.TaylorVA.com to learn more.

