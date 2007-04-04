Announcing the launch of a new rehab program directory at Drug-Rehab-Program-Directory.com

Mountain View, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2007 --Vinnovate Inc. announced today the launch of their new online internet directory, drug-rehab-program-directory.com. The website offers extensive listings of rehabilitation centers who offer a broad range of drug rehabilitation programs across the US.



This new online directory is designed to help individuals and families find the right drug rehab program they wish to enroll in for healthy recovery. It also contains a wealth of information related to rehabilitation process, treatment methods and new drug regimens. Because of its sheer simplicity and technological expertise, the directory provides a great marketing tool for rehab facilities to advertise their services and also for users to easily locate services internationally, nationally, statewide and region wise.



Drug-rehab-program-directory.com is pioneering the way people find drug rehabilitation programs and info on the Internet. This website provides users with a very easy-to-use international directory to search for specific drug rehab programs by zip code and category.



The site has an easy-to-navigate menu that is well researched for ease of use. The directory is carefully designed to ensure that the content is national, state and area specific. The directory also includes a reading/career section where one can access useful links to special resources on drug rehab programs, read articles on a wide range of topics involving drug rehabilitation, and get up-to-date news on drug rehab. Users can also view testimonials of different members of the directory.



Participation requires members (rehab service providers) to join the directory with two options of registration to choose from. The directory offers its members some interesting features. Members can login to edit profile, add web pages to their profile, post their client's testimonials, post open jobs, manage prospects and design mailing options from letter templates to prospective clients.



This online directory would serve as a highly effective tool for rehab facilities to enhance and grow their business. As an exclusive resource of drug rehab programs, this website endeavors to cater to all drug rehabilitation related requirements of its users.



