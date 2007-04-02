Arizona Home Inspection Company Launches New Website

Anthem, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2007 --One of the most critical elements in ensuring a fair deal on the purchase of a new home is a proper inspection, but many times people overlook this step or choose to go with under-qualified inspectors, to their later dismay.



“Few people have the knowledge and expertise of a professional home inspector,” says Duane Smith, of Integrity Inspections. “Many buyers find it difficult to remain objective and unemotional about the house they want, which may ultimately affect their ability to make an informed decision.”



Smith has been providing inspections for buyers in Arizona for several years. He first worked with Premier Inspectors of America. When it was sold last year, he decided to take his professional certification and go into business for himself. The launch of his company website at http://www.integrityinspectionsaz.com is a way of allowing potential users of his service to easily connect and make an appointment with his company. In addition to offering easy scheduling, the site includes answers to questions frequently asked of home inspectors. Subscribers are also provided with a quarterly newsletter entitled HomeMatters.



What is it that makes a home inspector trustworthy? Smith points to a few elements. First, Arizona requires all home inspectors to be certified by the State Board of Technical Registration. However, Arizona does not require certification by the American Society of Home Inspectors (ASHI). So, out of approximately 1400 home inspectors in Arizona, less than 200 are ASHI Certified. Next, in addition to BTR and ASHI Certification, equipment and documentation are also critical; Integrity Inspections uses state-of-the-art diagonistic technology and the latest inspection software. Also, is the home inspector properly insured? Integrity Inspections carries full General Liability and Errors and Omissions insurance. Finally, a strong background in home inspections means a professional well-versed in the field.



Smith points out that home inspections are critical not only for buyers, but for sellers as well.



“A diligent home seller, especially in a competitive real estate market like today, knows that making their home as ‘saleable’ as possible will give them an edge over comparable homes on the market. By having a home inspection, the seller will know in advance of any issues that need to be addressed prior to putting the home on the market. Potential home buyers will appreciate this effort, knowing the seller cares enough to take this extra step in an effort to make their home as attractive as possible.”



Those wishing to ask a question of the team at Integrity Inspections, or who wish to schedule an appointment for themselves, can take advantage of the site at http://www.integrityinspectionsaz.com. Integrity Inspections is located at 3434 West Anthem Way, Suite 118-492, in Anthem, Arizona. The company can be reached by phone at 623-606-7993.

